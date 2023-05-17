'Adored Daughter' From Pepperell Dies Suddenly Month Ahead Of 16th Birthday

Jenny "Benny" Marques, of Pepperell, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 11, according to her obituary. "The adored daughter of Richard 'Rickie' and Eileen Marques," Jenny would have turned 16 on June 27.

"Jenny was a lively, outgoing spirit who resided in Pepperell her entire life, where she was always surrounded by friends and family," her obituary reads. "Although her time with us was cut way too short, we loved every moment!"

The teenager attended Varnum Brook Elementary School, Nissitissit Middle School and was a sophomore at North Middlesex High School, according to her obituary. Jenny also played several sports like softball, basketball and lacrosse.

"Jenny was such a bright light, she had an amazing smile and an infectious laugh," a GoFundMe campaign reads, which raised more than $35,000 to cover the cost of her funeral.

"She went out of her way to make those in her life feel special," the campaign reads. "She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her."

Jenny leaves behind her parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Information about her memorial services can be found here.

