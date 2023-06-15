'A Light To Every Room': Family Mourns Death Of Aspiring Nurse Kya Donovan

"Saying goodbye is one of the hardest things in our lives," a GoFundMe organized in Kya Donovan's name reads. "Saying goodbye to a child is unspeakable, deeply saddening and painful."

The 18-year-old from Manchester was found dead outside an apartment on Springvale Avenue in Everett on Tuesday, June 13, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Initial investigation determined there were no obvious injuries and that Kya's death is being investigated as suspicious, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Kya's body was identified by her father David Donovan, with whom he had an unbreakable bond.

"It is safe to say she was one of his best friends," the GoFundMe reads. "She was super outgoing, a light to every room and both of her parents were incredibly proud of her. She was an aspiring nurse, working in the home health care field."

Kya also loved her siblings, family, friends, music, arts and chicken wings, according to the campaign. The family is now seeking donations to help cover the costs of Kya's services.

People interested in donating can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.