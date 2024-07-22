62-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Holliston Crash With Car ID'd

Andrew Palumbo, of Ashland, was identified as the man killed in the crash at the intersection of Prentice and Mill Streets just before 7:50 p.m., Holliston police said. Police and firefighters treated Palumbo at the scene until he could be taken to an area hospital.

Paramedics airlifted Palumbo to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he later died of his wounds.

The 72-year-old driver of the car that crashed with Palumbo's motorcycle was not injured. No charges have been filed, and he is cooperating with authorities.

Holliston police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

