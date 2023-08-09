61-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After Robbery Outside Tewksbury Bank

Keith Fauth, of Haverhill, and Christine Brogna, of Laconia, New Hampshire, were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 9, after they allegedly shoved a 61-year-old woman to the ground of a bank's parking lot located at 1527 Main Street in Tewksbury, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Fauth, age 50, and Brogna, age 51, pushed a woman to the ground to steal her purse, an initial investigation suggests. The 61-year-old victim needed to be hospitalized for her injuries in the assault, police said.

The thieves drove away, purse in hand, but police got a description of their vehicle and began to search for the pair soon after the alleged incident.

A patrolling police officer saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of 1928 Main Street and pulled the car over. Fauth and Brogna were both inside the vehicle and were arrested, and the victim's purse was saved.

Fauth and Brogna were both charged with the following offenses:

Unarmed robbery of a person over 60

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the ground) on a person over 60

Assault and battery on a person over 60

"I am extremely grateful for the quick action of our patrol officers who were not only able to bring these individuals into custody but also able to retrieve the victim's stolen items," said Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Both Fauth and Brogna are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

