6-Year-Old Hospitalized Following Carlisle Crash; Teen Cited

The two-car crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on July 15 at the North Road and Rutland Street intersection. Police said the 17-year-old was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that blew through a stop sign and crashed into a Nissan Rogue, police said.

The crash ejected the 6-year-old from the Rogue, causing the boy serious injuries.

Paramedics took the child to Boston Hospital. He remained in there as of Wednesday, July 24, police said. The boy's mom was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities cited the teen, who was not named, for negligent operation and failure to stop at a stop sign, authorities said. A witness told officers the car was speeding, but the driver was not charged with that, Carlisle police said in a Facebook post.

The crash remains under investigation.

