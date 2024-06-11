Overcast 68°

$5,000 Bounty To Find Arsonist Who Torched ATV In Newton

Police and fire investigators are asking for the public's help to determine who set an ATV on fire earlier this month, and they're offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest. 

A Polaris 900 ATV was set alight at 85 Dudley Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 1. Investigators believe it was arson. 

 Photo Credit: State Fire Marshal's Office
Josh Lanier
Newton firefighters received multiple 911 calls for a fire at 85 Dudley Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 1. When they arrived, flames had consumed a Polaris 900 ATV, which retail for about $3,000.  

Arson investigators spoke with witnesses and examined the evidence and have determined the fire was more likely intentionally set. They're asking anyone in the area at the time of the blaze to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program At 1-800-682-9229. 

Calls can be made anonymously and info leading to an arrest can pay up to $5,000. 

“Setting a fire is a dangerous and harmful action,” said Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile. “Fire doesn’t do what it’s told, and it could easily have spread beyond the vehicle to hurt someone – or much worse.”

