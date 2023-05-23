44 Pounds Of Cocaine: 2 Indicted In Largest Drug Bust In Littleton History

Cornelio Hernandez, 51, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Erasmo Lira-Mendez, 38, of Mexico, were indicted in a Worcester court Monday, May 22, on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts announced. The two were arrested on March 29.

A Littleton police officer was patrolling the area of Great Road when he noticed a car repeatedly swerve over the center line. When he pulled the vehicle over, Lira-Mendez was behind the wheel, but he did not have a valid driver's license, the prosecutor said. And Hernandez had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas, officials said.

The officer noticed a large duffle bag in the backseat of the car and searched it as he took the men into custody. Inside was 20 kilos of cocaine, the prosecutor said.

It was the largest drug seizure in the history of the Littleton Police Department, Chief Matthew J. Pinard said in a news release.

The men face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible life term if convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, per federal sentencing guidelines. They

