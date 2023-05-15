4-Alarm Fire At Wakefield Pizza Shop, Apartment Building Displaces 4 Residents

Someone spotted a fire at Charlie's On Main, a pizzeria located at 340 Main Street, from outside the building at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, according to the Wakefield Fire Department.

As soon as crews arrived at the scene they struck a second alarm, followed quickly by a third. A fourth alarm was struck almost an hour after the first, at approximately 4:50 p.m., when firefighters were forced to evacuate the building because of structural damage.

The building contained multiple apartments above the pizza shop, from which four residents were displaced.

Charlie's On Main, and other businesses in the building, were closed when the blaze broke out. They will remain closed in the near future.

Wakefield firefighters, and their mutual aid partners, prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, one of which was almost touched by the fire.

“We’re very fortunate the fire didn’t extend to another property,” Chief Sullivan said. “That’s a credit to the firefighters who were at the scene. All the communities worked very closely together.”

There were no serious injuries in the fire.

On-scene mutual aid and station coverage was provided by the following communities' fire departments:

Lynnfield

Malden

Melrose

Middleton

North Reading

Reading

Saugus

Stoneham

Wilmington

Winchester

Woburn fire departments

Burlington

Danvers

Lynn

The fire remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious. The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting Wakefield Fire with the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.