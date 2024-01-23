The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 22, around 3 p.m. on Morris Street, according to Everett police.

After investigating, police found the car used by the four suspects, and they arrested three minors and one adult.

A photo shared by Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie on social media showed two baseball bats, a long weapon that appeared to be bladed, a gun, three cell phones, some cash, and various pieces of clothing.

The four people have not been identified by police while charges are pending.

No further details about the assault and robbery were immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.