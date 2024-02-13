Light Snow Fog/Mist 34°

3 $100K Lottery Tickets Sold At Waltham Convenience Store On Same Day

Four lottery tickets worth $100,000 or more were sold in Massachusetts on Monday, Feb. 12. 

Easy Convenience at 26 Elm Street in Waltham

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Easy Convenience at 26 Elm Street in Waltham sold three of those tickets. The players won the cash in the "Mass Cash" game.  

A $100,000 "Mass Cash" ticket was sold at Racing Mart at 685 Sumner Ave. in Springfield. 

The winners correctly selected all five of the numbers in the daily drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 5, 6, 21, 31, and 32. 

Click here for more information on Mass Cash and how to play. Tickets for the drawing cost $1. 

