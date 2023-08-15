Fog/Mist 67°

SHARE

$25M Lottery Win: Largest Scratch-Off Ticket In Mass History Claimed

The winner of the largest scratch-off prize in Massachusetts history has claimed their prize, though they're not willing to go public about their windfall. 

Marco Schiavo with the Simmons & Schiavo Lottery Trust 2023-28 claimed the historic prize on behalf of the winner.
Marco Schiavo with the Simmons & Schiavo Lottery Trust 2023-28 claimed the historic prize on behalf of the winner. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Simmons & Schiavo Lottery Trust 2023-28 of Woburn claimed the $25 million grand prize on behalf of the ticket holder in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant game, the state lottery announced Tuesday, Aug. 15. 

The winner decided to take the lump-sum payment of $16,250,000 before taxes. 

The ticket was sold at Speedway, 709 McGrath Highway in Somerville. The store also gets a payday for their role in the historic win. They will receive a $50,000 bonus from the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Two more $25 million tickets remain in the $20 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch-off game. Fifteen people have already claimed a $1 million prize.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE