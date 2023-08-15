$25M Lottery Win: Largest Scratch-Off Ticket In Mass History Claimed

Simmons & Schiavo Lottery Trust 2023-28 of Woburn claimed the $25 million grand prize on behalf of the ticket holder in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant game, the state lottery announced Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The winner decided to take the lump-sum payment of $16,250,000 before taxes.

The ticket was sold at Speedway, 709 McGrath Highway in Somerville. The store also gets a payday for their role in the historic win. They will receive a $50,000 bonus from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Two more $25 million tickets remain in the $20 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch-off game. Fifteen people have already claimed a $1 million prize.

