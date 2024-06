Jon Valois won the jackpot after correctly guessing all five numbers in the multi-state Lucky For Life game.

Valois chose to take the lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He bought the ticket at Northside Convenience at 44 North Rd. in Bedford.

The Lucky For Life drawing is held seven nights a week.

