21 Shots Fired In Burlington Apartment Shoot-Out, Police Investigate

A stolen car was used in a shootout in Middlesex County, officials said. 

The shoot-out occurred at the Avalon apartment complex located at 1 Arboretum Way.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view / Burlington Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
A shooting was reported at the Avalon apartment complex at 1 Arboretum Way in Burlington in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 2, according to the Burlington Police Department. 

Police arrived at the scene around 3:45 a.m. and determined that no one had been injured in the shooting. 

Police said the initial investigation suggests that the suspects fired 21 shots from two separate weapons while on foot outside the apartment building. 

The suspects drove off in a car stolen in Everett earlier that day. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a nearby neighborhood. 

Investigators believe they had chosen their target, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

