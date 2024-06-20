A Few Clouds 93°

20-Year-Old Man, Teen Girl Killed In Weston Vehicle Fire

A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were killed in a fire after the car they were in crashed in Weston, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Police received a 911 call from Apple's automated crash detection system on Thursday, June 20, on Route 20 near Colpitts Road, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, the car was "engulfed" by flames. 

Officers tried but couldn't extinguish the fire, but firefighters arrived shortly to douse the flames. 

The 20-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

Their names were not released. 

Weston police are investigating what led to the fatal crash. 

