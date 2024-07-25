Fog/Mist 72°

2 Men Guilty Of Raping Woman At Hotel Party In Everett

A Middlesex County jury convicted two men for the rape of a woman at a party at a Everett hotel in 2020, authorities said on Thursday, July 25. 

Everett police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Everett Police Department
Josh Lanier
William Gomez-Rojas, 31, of Chelsea was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of aggravated rape, and Jose Morales Jr., 36, of Malden, was found guilty of one count of aggravated rape, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. 

A 22-year-old woman called police on Feb. 23, 2020, and explained that she had gone to a party the night before. Early the following morning, she said she was assaulted by both men in Gomez-Rojas’ room, the prosecutor said. 

The woman escaped after they finished and went to an area hospital to complete a rape kit and contact investigators. 

Detectives collected surveillance video from the hotel and matched DNA from the rape kit to Gomez-Rojas, the prosecutor said. 

A judge will sentence the men on Aug. 2. 

