Fair 52°

SHARE

2 Dead In Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Crash In Lexington: Police

A wrong-way driver in Middlesex County died and another driver was killed when they collided head-on on I-95 North, causing the cars to burst into flames earlier this weekend, police said. 

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

State troopers recieved multiple 911 calls from people on the interstate in Lexington about a 2019 Prius traveling the wrong way just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Moments later, another call came in that the Toyota has crashed into another vehicle near the I-95/Route 4 connection. 

Police have not released either drivers' names. 

An initial investigation found the Prius was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and slammed into a 2001 RAV4, troopers said. The SUV spun around and burst into flames. 

Both drivers died before firefighters could pull them from their vehicles. 

Police are still investigating why the driver was traveling the wrong direction on an interstate. Troopers will release the drivers' names after they've notified their next of kin. 

The road was closed for more than five hours as police cleaned and cleared the scene. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE