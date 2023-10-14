2 Dead In Wrong-Way Driver Fiery Crash In Lexington: Police

State troopers recieved multiple 911 calls from people on the interstate in Lexington about a 2019 Prius traveling the wrong way just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Moments later, another call came in that the Toyota has crashed into another vehicle near the I-95/Route 4 connection.

Police have not released either drivers' names.

An initial investigation found the Prius was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and slammed into a 2001 RAV4, troopers said. The SUV spun around and burst into flames.

Both drivers died before firefighters could pull them from their vehicles.

Police are still investigating why the driver was traveling the wrong direction on an interstate. Troopers will release the drivers' names after they've notified their next of kin.

The road was closed for more than five hours as police cleaned and cleared the scene.

