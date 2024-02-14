$1M Lottery Win: Mom Buys Tynsborough Son Winning Ticket For Valentine's Day

Matthew Broadley, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, won the seven-figure prize playing the “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” scratch-off game. His mom bought him two tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as part of a Valentine's Day gift.

He brought the card with the winning ticket inside when he collected his cash and posed with the big check.

Broadley chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. He has no immediate plans for the money.

His mom bought the tickets at Lakeview General Store at 240 Lakeview Ave. in Tyngsborough. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.