$1M Lottery Win: Medford Man Loses Winning Ticket, Housekeeper Finds It

A Middlesex County man is $1 million richer now, thanks to his honest housekeeper. 

Khalil Soussa
Khalil Soussa Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Khalil Soussa, of Medford, won the payday playing the “15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch-off lottery game, Massachusetts Lottery Officials said. 

He bought the ticket months ago but lost it. Soussa's housekeeper found it inside a vase, the lottery said. 

Soussa took the lump sum of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity. 

He said he plans to use the money to help a friend and donate to charities. 

He bought the ticket at Tony’s Convenience at 416 Salem St. in Medford. The store will get  $10,000 for selling the ticket. Hopefully, his housekeeper will also get a bonus. 

