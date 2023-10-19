$1M Lottery Win: Medford Man Loses Winning Ticket, Housekeeper Finds It

Khalil Soussa, of Medford, won the payday playing the “15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch-off lottery game, Massachusetts Lottery Officials said.

He bought the ticket months ago but lost it. Soussa's housekeeper found it inside a vase, the lottery said.

Soussa took the lump sum of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity.

He said he plans to use the money to help a friend and donate to charities.

He bought the ticket at Tony’s Convenience at 416 Salem St. in Medford. The store will get $10,000 for selling the ticket. Hopefully, his housekeeper will also get a bonus.

