$1M Lottery Payday: Great-Grandmother In Arlington Plans To Help Family With Winnings

Susan Maxwell won the massive payday playing the “15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch-off game, the lottery announced.

Susan said she plans to use the money to improve the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She elected to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity. She collected her check on Oct. 6.

Susan bought her ticket at Arlington Convenience at 245 Mass. Ave. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

