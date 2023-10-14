Fair 52°

$1M Lottery Payday: Great-Grandmother In Arlington Plans To Help Family With Winnings

An Arlington woman who retired from her job days earlier decided to play the Massachusetts lottery and walked away a millionaire. 

Susan Maxwell
Susan Maxwell Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Susan Maxwell won the massive payday playing the “15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch-off game, the lottery announced. 

Susan said she plans to use the money to improve the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

She elected to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity. She collected her check on Oct. 6.

Susan bought her ticket at Arlington Convenience at 245 Mass. Ave. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner. 

