$15.4M Lottery Win: Largest Jackpot Of Year Was A Birthday Gift

The late comedian Norm MacDonald once said getting a lottery ticket was the worst gift imaginable. Because if the ticket loses, it's worthless, but if it wins, you've just given away millions in cash in exchange for the sweater they got you. 

Merjon Tangovan Nominee Trust trustee Greg Racki

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
That happened recently in Massachusetts when a gifted lottery ticket will pay out $1 million a year for the rest of the winner's life. 

Merjon Tangovan Nominee Trust of Boston collected the ticket for the winner from the $50 scratch-off game “Lifetime Millions."

Greg Racki, a trustee, said his client called the ticket the "best birthday present ever."

The winner's name was not released. 

They chose to take the lump-sum payment of $15.4 million rather than the annuity. The winner plans to use that money to buy a new car, travel, and help out their family members. 

The ticket was purchased at Northside Market & Liquors at 44 North Rd. in Bedford. The store will get a $50,000 reward for the sale. 

There are two remaining $1 million a year for life prizes in the "Lifetime Millions" game still in circulation. 

The $15.4 million prize just edged out the previous largest jackpot of $15 million that a trust collected last month from Topsfield. 

