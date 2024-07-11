$15.4M Lottery Win: Largest Jackpot Of Year Was A Birthday Gift

That happened recently in Massachusetts when a gifted lottery ticket will pay out $1 million a year for the rest of the winner's life.

Merjon Tangovan Nominee Trust of Boston collected the ticket for the winner from the $50 scratch-off game “Lifetime Millions."

Greg Racki, a trustee, said his client called the ticket the "best birthday present ever."

The winner's name was not released.

They chose to take the lump-sum payment of $15.4 million rather than the annuity. The winner plans to use that money to buy a new car, travel, and help out their family members.

The ticket was purchased at Northside Market & Liquors at 44 North Rd. in Bedford. The store will get a $50,000 reward for the sale.

There are two remaining $1 million a year for life prizes in the "Lifetime Millions" game still in circulation.

The $15.4 million prize just edged out the previous largest jackpot of $15 million that a trust collected last month from Topsfield.

