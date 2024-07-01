Overcast 78°

$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Wilmington

It was a very happy weekend for two Bay Staters after they won $100,000 in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

(Top) Vincent's Country Store, at 109 E Main St in Westminster, and Sunrise Market at 327 Main St. in Wilmington

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The winners correctly guessed all five numbers in the daily "Mass Cash" drawing and collected their prizes on Friday, June 28. They were the biggest jackpots claimed over the weekend.

The winners' names were not released. 

The winning numbers from the latest "Mass Cash" drawing on Sunday, June 30, are 9, 14, 27, 31, 32

The tickets were purchased at Vincent's Country Store at 109 E Main St in Westminster, and Sunrise Market at 327 Main St. in Wilmington. 

Both stores will receive a $1,000 bonus. 

Click here to see a list of winners. 

