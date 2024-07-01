$100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Wilmington

The winners correctly guessed all five numbers in the daily "Mass Cash" drawing and collected their prizes on Friday, June 28. They were the biggest jackpots claimed over the weekend.

The winners' names were not released.

The winning numbers from the latest "Mass Cash" drawing on Sunday, June 30, are 9, 14, 27, 31, 32

The tickets were purchased at Vincent's Country Store at 109 E Main St in Westminster, and Sunrise Market at 327 Main St. in Wilmington.

Both stores will receive a $1,000 bonus.

