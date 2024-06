The winner correctly guessed all five numbers in the Mass Cash drawing on Sunday, June 2. Those were: 4, 10, 13, 23, 31.

The winner's name was not released.

They bought the ticket at Plaza Liquors at 182 Haverhill St. in Methuen. The store will get a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

The win was the biggest lottery jackpot sold over the weekend. Click here to see a full list of winners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.