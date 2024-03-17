1 Dead, Another Injured In Lowell House Fire: 'Sad Day For Our Community'

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report heavy smoke pouring from the back of the house at 114 Farmland Road just after 10:45 p.m., the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters kicked in the front door and fought their way upstairs, where they found the man's body. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second injured person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in under 30 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

“On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Phillip A.J. Charron. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.