1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting Near Lowell Temple

Officers were called to the Middlesex Street parking lot just after 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, to find the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

A 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 34-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A 26-year-old woman who was also wounded in the attack drove herself to the hospital with a shooting injury, the prosecutor's office said.

An initial investigation found that the group gathered in the parking lot when a fight broke out that led to the shooting.

It's unclear why they met at the Lowell temple, and police have not provided any information that the parking lot played any role other than a setting for the gathering. The shooting interrupted some religious celebrations happening there over the weekend.

Lowell and State Police are investigating the shooting.

