Tornado Warning Downgraded To Severe Thunderstorm In Hampshire County

Kristin Palpini
A tornado-producing storm is on its way out of Western Massachusetts and the National Weather Service has downgraded the area's alert level from Tornado Warning to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: W. carter

A tornado-producing storm is on its way out of Western Massachusetts and the National Weather Service has downgraded the area’s alert level from Tornado Warning to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The National Weather Service reported at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, that people should be wary of severe thunderstorms in the Eastern portion of Western Massachusetts until around 10 p.m.

The storm produced a tornado that touched down in Sandisfield at around 7:30 p.m. causing damage to Main Street, The National Weather Service said. The twister was also spotted overhead in Blandford.

