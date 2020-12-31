Cool, Dry Weather Forecast For New Year's Eve - Then Comes The Rain

A cold front pushing a snow/rain storm toward the east seems to have been delayed until tomorrow night, leaving New Year’s Eve nice and dry.

On Thursday, New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 41 degrees and a low near 37. Wine will be moderate at around 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The weather is predicted to be clear dry.

Clouds will start to gather on New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1. There may be a period of brief snow in the northern part of Massachusetts and freezing rain mixed with sleet for the rest of the state starting around 4 or 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent and new snow and sleet accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

The winter weather mix should subside on Saturday, Jan. 2, before noon when it is expected to rain - no wintery mix. Icing amounts will be on the light side, but still hazardous. There is a chance of freezing showers between noon and 3 p.m. with moderate winds blowing 5-7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. The temperature is expected to reach near 40 degrees with a low of 29.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, there is a chance of rain after 3 p.m. but for most of the day, it is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 37 and a low of 32. Winds will be moderate, blowing at 5-8 mph. There is a 40 percent chance it will rain in the afternoon sometime around 3 p.m. The chance of precipitation rises to 80 percent for a nighttime rainstorm, mostly before 10 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the rain and snow are predicted to return before 11 a.m., possibly making the morning commute difficult. Still, more rain is predicted until 2 p.m., after which the weather will clear up. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. The high is expected to be near 40 with a low of 29.

