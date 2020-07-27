Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Traffic

It Was Good While It Lasted: Northampton Parking Fees To Resume

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Northampton temporarily halted parking fee collection to encourage downtown shopping since July 1.
Northampton temporarily halted parking fee collection to encourage downtown shopping since July 1. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

After about a month of free parking in downtown Northampton, the meters are about to click on again.

Due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to encourage downtown shopping, Northampton had temporarily suspended parking fees starting on July 1.

The fees are set to resume on Aug. 3, Mayor David Narkewicz said Monday, July 27.

“It’s time to restart the system,” Narkewicz said.

Parking enforcement officers have been enforcing all other non-fee related parking restrictions such as handicap parking and no parking zones. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.