It Was Good While It Lasted: Northampton Parking Fees To Resume

After about a month of free parking in downtown Northampton, the meters are about to click on again.

Due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to encourage downtown shopping, Northampton had temporarily suspended parking fees starting on July 1.

The fees are set to resume on Aug. 3, Mayor David Narkewicz said Monday, July 27.

“It’s time to restart the system,” Narkewicz said.

Parking enforcement officers have been enforcing all other non-fee related parking restrictions such as handicap parking and no parking zones.

