Woman Accused Of Throwing Used Tampon At Trump Rally Gets Pretrial Probation

A woman accused of throwing a used tampon during a political rally has been placed on pretrial probation.

If she successfully completes the conditions of parole - which includes 30 hours of community service - the charge against her will be dismissed, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Brooke Wallis, 23, of Northampton, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing a used menstruation product into a crowd of Trump supporters on Oct. 18 in downtown Northampton.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Wallis agreed to be placed on pretrial probation for four months, the DA said. To satisfy the terms of her probation, Wallis has to complete 30 hours of community service and avoid further legal trouble. The charge will be dismissed if she completes parole successfully.

Wallis had also been facing a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, but the District Attorney dismissed that charge on Wednesday, the DA said.

