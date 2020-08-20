Western Mass Man Defrauded Veterans By Not Inspecting Medical Equipment

The owner of a medical gas company has admitted to taking money from Veterans Affairs hospitals for inspections that he lied about having performed.

Chester Wojcik, 49, of Agawam, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Thursday, Aug. 20, in U.S. District court. He will be sentenced on Nov. 19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts said.

Wojcik was the owner of Alliance Medical Gas Corporation. From Mahy 2014 through March 2015, Wojcik falsified invoices and reports for medical gas inspections that never took place.

Medical gas supply systems deliver piped gases, such as oxygen or compressed air, to operating rooms, recovery rooms, and patient rooms. The systems must be inspected and maintained regularly to ensure the safety of the patients and staff.

Wojcik failed to perform - then lied about - completing scheduled inspections of medical gas systems at VA facilities in South Dakota and Alabama, the U.S. ATtorney’s Office said. He was paid $8,981 for services he never provided.

Wojcik is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

