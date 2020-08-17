Vermont Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase, Apparently Shoots Self

A 27-year-old Vermont man who led police on a high-speed chase on I-91 is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, Massachusetts State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 91 in Holyoke for having an unreadable license plate, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. The driver allegedly sped off reaching speeds of 100-112 mph, police said.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly attempted to take Exit 18 in Northampton, but drove through the median and collide with a guardrail at the northbound ramp, the DA said.

Police observed one man in the crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, the DA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.