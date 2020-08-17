Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Vermont Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase, Apparently Shoots Self

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A 27-year-old Vermont man who led police on a high-speed chase on I-91 is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A 27-year-old Vermont man who led police on a high-speed chase on I-91 is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: formulaone

A 27-year-old Vermont man who led police on a high-speed chase on I-91 is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, Aug. 16, Massachusetts State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 91 in Holyoke for having an unreadable license plate, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. The driver allegedly sped off reaching speeds of 100-112 mph, police said.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly attempted to take Exit 18 in Northampton, but drove through the median and collide with a guardrail at the northbound ramp, the DA said.

Police observed one man in the crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, the DA said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.