Teen Charged With Murder Following Break-in At His Aunt's Montague Home

Kristin Palpini
Elijah Michonski, 18, of Montague, was arraigned, remotely, in Greenfield District County, on charges that include murder, motor vehicle larceny, and assault. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Montague teen is being tried with murder in connection with a stabbing earlier this month.

Elijah Michonski, 18, of Montague, was arraigned, remotely, in Greenfield District County, on the charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), two counts armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of home invasion, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony, and motor vehicle larceny, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

Michonski pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, the DA said.

On July 3, Michonski is alleged to have forced his way into the home of Nicholas and Teresa Weir on Randall Road in Montague. Michonski is Terresa Weir’s nephew. Michonski allegedly stabbed the victims with two knives, then stole their car and fled from the scene. He was apprehended in a neighboring town a short while later, the DA said.

Nicholas Weir, 41, died as a result of the injuries. Teresa Weir, 39, has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michonski’s next court appearance is set for Aug.25.

