Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Northampton Man Added To Most Wanted List For Child Pornography Charges

Jude Demeis has been evading law enforcement since a warrant was issued for his arrest in September.
Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A Northampton man has been added to the state’s Most Wanted list as he continues to evade arrest,

Jude Demeis, 49, is wanted by police on charges that include three counts of possession of child pornography and posing or exhibiting a child in the nude. Demeis is about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes. He is white.

Massachusetts State Police added Demeis to their Most Wanted List on July 21. Police said Demeis has ties to Northampton and Needham as well as the greater Syracuse area in upstate New York, Gilboa and New City, both of New York.

Demeis is “extremely proficient with computers” as well as an avid mountain biker and rally car enthusiast, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Hampshire Superior Court for Demeis’ arrest in September of 2019.

Anyone with information about Demeis is asked to call 1-800-KAPTURE (11-800-527-8873).

