Hovercraft Used To Rescue Man Stranded On Ice Island In Hilltowns

Firefighters used a hovercraft to rescue an elderly man who had become trapped on an ice island in the middle of a lake Monday, Dec. 28.

The man, who was not identified, was out hunting in the Knightville Dam area in Huntington when he became lost and found himself on a patch of ice 300 feet from shore, according to MassLive.

Using a cell phone, the man was able to call 911 and dispatchers were able to ping his location in the Knigtville Basin.

Huntington, a community in the Hilltowns, was covered in ice and snow making it difficult for responders to reach the stranded man by foot.

Huntington Emergency Management used a drone to relay messages to the stranded man.

A hovercraft from the Westfield Fire Department was used to carry a Huntingont firefighter in a thermal suit out onto the ice to rescue the man. Northampton’s Fire Department, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Massachusetts State Troopers also responded to the incident.

