Ex-Trump Strategist Steve Bannon Arrested In Yacht Along CT Coast

Ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon was cruising along the Connecticut shoreline in a yacht when he was arrested Thursday, Aug. 20, on fraud charges.

Bannon, and three others, is being charged with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising scam, according to law enforcement officials. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

More news is coming out about the arrest and Bannon had a court hearing scheduled for late afternoon.

Bannon was apparently on a $28 million yacht owned by a Chinese exiled billionaire, Guo Wengui, floating in the Long Island Sound near Westbrook when he was arrested, according to numerous media reports.

Bannon worked on Trump's presidential campaign and in the White House until the president fired him in 2017.

