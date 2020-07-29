Easthampton Woman Gets Pre-Trail Probation For Fatal Crash With Pedestrian

A woman who killed a pedestrian in a 2018 crash has been sentenced to pre-trial probation after a judge ruled she was not fit to stand trial.

Ruby Schmid, 62, of Easthampton, will submit to five years of pre-trial probation for a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday, July 29.

Pre-trial probation is a condition in which a judge can place a defendant on probation before a trial or plea of guilty is entered.

Schmid is accused of being the driver in a December 2018, crash that killed Denise Herzog, 63, also of Easthampton, who was on foot, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

“The commonwealth believes that because the defendant is not competent to stand trial, or to plead guilty in this case, today’s result was a fair outcome to a terrible tragedy,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington said, who prosecuted the case.

Charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a civil crosswalk infraction were dismissed.

In addition to the probation, Schmid was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle or seek a license to drive during her probationary period.

