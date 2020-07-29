Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Easthampton Woman Gets Pre-Trail Probation For Fatal Crash With Pedestrian

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Ruby Schmid was found to be not fit to stand trial.
Ruby Schmid was found to be not fit to stand trial. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A woman who killed a pedestrian in a 2018 crash has been sentenced to pre-trial probation after a judge ruled she was not fit to stand trial.

Ruby Schmid, 62, of Easthampton, will submit to five years of pre-trial probation for a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday, July 29.

Pre-trial probation is a condition in which a judge can place a defendant on probation before a trial or plea of guilty is entered.

Schmid is accused of being the driver in a December 2018, crash that killed Denise Herzog, 63, also of Easthampton, who was on foot, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

“The commonwealth believes that because the defendant is not competent to stand trial, or to plead guilty in this case, today’s result was a fair outcome to a terrible tragedy,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington said, who prosecuted the case.

Charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a civil crosswalk infraction were dismissed.

In addition to the probation, Schmid was ordered not to drive a motor vehicle or seek a license to drive during her probationary period. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.