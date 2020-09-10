Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Wonder Warren? MA Senator Joins Wonder Woman, AOC, In New DC Comicbook

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
DC Comics is putting Wonder Woman in league with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, AOC, and Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg among other “wonder women of history.”
DC Comics is putting Wonder Woman in league with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, AOC, and Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg among other “wonder women of history.” Photo Credit: DC Comics

DC Comics is putting Wonder Woman in league with Sen. Elizabeth Warren,  AOC, and Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg among other “wonder women of history.”

DC Comics is coming out with “Wonder Women of History,” a collection of quick biographies of modern American women leaders presented in the form of a comic book.

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation,” DC said in s statement. “We’ll be presenting the tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy, and more.”

The project has been overseen by author Laurie Halse Anderson.

According to The Nerdist, in addition to Warren (D-Massachusetts), the women who will be featured in the book include:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rashida Tlaib

Teara Fraser

Beyonce

Mari Copeny

Edith Windsor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Marsha P. Johnson

Emma Gonzalez

Judith Heumann

Ellen Ochoa

Shi Zhengli

Serena Williams

Tig Notaro

Keiko Agena

Dominique Dawes

Janelle Monae.

“Wonder Women of History” will be available starting Dec. 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.