Wonder Warren? MA Senator Joins Wonder Woman, AOC, In New DC Comicbook

DC Comics is putting Wonder Woman in league with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, AOC, and Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg among other “wonder women of history.”

DC Comics is coming out with “Wonder Women of History,” a collection of quick biographies of modern American women leaders presented in the form of a comic book.

“Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation,” DC said in s statement. “We’ll be presenting the tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy, and more.”

The project has been overseen by author Laurie Halse Anderson.

According to The Nerdist, in addition to Warren (D-Massachusetts), the women who will be featured in the book include:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rashida Tlaib

Teara Fraser

Beyonce

Mari Copeny

Edith Windsor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Marsha P. Johnson

Emma Gonzalez

Judith Heumann

Ellen Ochoa

Shi Zhengli

Serena Williams

Tig Notaro

Keiko Agena

Dominique Dawes

Janelle Monae.

“Wonder Women of History” will be available starting Dec. 1.

