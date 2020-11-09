UMass Amherst, Unions Square Off On Cost-Saving Measures During COVID-19

Two labor unions allege that the University of Massachusetts Amherst is pushing for hundreds of layoffs if employees don’t agree to certain concessions.

UMass Amherst officials say the cuts are necessary to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Professional Staff Union and the University Staff Association say that they have filed complaints with the state against UMass. Administrators, the unions said, have asked employees to make up $5.2 million in voluntary staff cuts and early retirements, but that they have not justified the cuts.

“UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy is rushing to cut jobs when that is not necessary and will leave the university in a weakened position,” said Risa Silverman, co-chair of the Professional Staff Union-Amherst (PSU).

UMass administrators said that due to COVID-19, the Amherst campus has lost $168 million from its operating budget and that many cuts are being made to offset the reduction, according to WeseternMass News

