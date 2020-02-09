Staind Frontman Is Selling His Western Mass Home For $3.5 Million

Staind frontman and longtime Pioneer Valley resident Aaron Lewis has put his rural mansion up for sale.

Lewis, a Longmeadow native, says he’s moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to be closer to the country music scene, according to the New Haven Register. He purchased the home in 2001.

The mansion is a 14,240 square-foot rustic wonderland set on 12 acres in Worthington. The sale price is $3.5 million.

Among the interesting features on the four-bedroom, five-full-bathroom home is a huge vault with a 4-inch thick bank vault door, an indoor pool, an outdoor fishing pond, and a barn with a three-bedroom apartment. The master bedroom has a bit of a goth vibe - perhaps a nod to Lewis’ heavy metal days with Staind - but the rest of the house is modern with local charm.

Lewis is a founding member of Staind, a 90’s metal band. Their biggest hit was “It’s Been Awhile.” The rockstar changed up his style and has been making country albums for years.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.