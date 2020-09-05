Popular Pedestrian Bridge In Hampshire County Closed For Repairs

The wooden pedestrian bridge over Plum Brook on West Stree in Amherst has been closed due to deterioration.

Inspectors noticed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, that the bridge’s eastern side had fallen into such a state of disrepair that it was no longer safe for people to use.

The town has pledged to fix the bridge. In the meantime, the sidewalk has been detoured onto the street’s shoulder and jersey barriers have been installed to provide a barrier between pedestrians and motor vehicles. An access ramp was slated to be installed.

The bridge will be removed for repairs and if all goes well, it will be back in service before the end of September.

