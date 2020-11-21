Massachusetts Among Safest States To Celebrate Thanksgiving

Whether you plan to attend a gathering or not, a new study says Massachusetts is one of the safest states in the country in which to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Massachusetts was among the top 10 safest states to spend Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic - ranked No. 7 overall. The safest place in the U.S. to enjoy Thanksgiving is Vermont.

The study was done by WalletHub, an online financial service provider, and compares all 50 states on metrics that include the state’s response to COVID-19, virus incident rates, deaths-related to COVID-19 per capita, crime rate, and fatal November driving-under-the-influence motor vehicle accidents.

While Massachusetts may be one of the safer states in which to have Thanksgiving, government officials are encouraging people to celebrate in their own homes or at very small, well-ventilated gatherings. Small gatherings have been blamed over the past few weeks for helping to drive up COVID-19 rates in Massachusetts and neighboring states.

Still, New England is a pretty good place to spend Thanksgiving this year. The region placed well in the ranking with Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire being named the top three safest places to celebrate - in that order. Fourth on the list is New York.

The riskiest states to go for Thanksgiving, according to WalletHub, are (from least to most risk): North Dakota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

To see a full list of the ranking, go to WalletHub online.

