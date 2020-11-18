Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
COVID-19: WMass City Reverts To Full-Remote Education

Kristin Palpini
Covid-19
Covid-19 Photo Credit: By Phil Roeder from Des Moines, IA, USA - Keeping School Buildings Ready, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92493607

A small Western Massachusetts city is the latest city to join the full-remote learning club.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Easthampton School Committee voted 4-3 to revert students to full-remote learning, according to WesternMass News

There were not many children in classes at the moment - only kindergarten and special needs.

Students were supposed to return to school on Thursday, Nov. 19, but this has been indefinitely delayed. School officials said they would revisit the decision in early December.

