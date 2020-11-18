COVID-19: WMass City Reverts To Full-Remote Education

A small Western Massachusetts city is the latest city to join the full-remote learning club.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Easthampton School Committee voted 4-3 to revert students to full-remote learning, according to WesternMass News.

There were not many children in classes at the moment - only kindergarten and special needs.

Students were supposed to return to school on Thursday, Nov. 19, but this has been indefinitely delayed. School officials said they would revisit the decision in early December.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.