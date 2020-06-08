COVID-19: Where To Get Tested In Hampshire County

The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state.

A lot of testing places will provide free tests to people with no health care insurance, according to the Massachusetts COVID-19 online resource center. Some places require an appointment to take a test; it’s best to call ahead.

Depending on the kind of test a person gets - SARS Antigen, PCR or anti-body - makes a difference as to whether a health care insurance provider will cover the cost or not. It also matters if the person being tested is asymptomatic. MassHealth and most health insurance providers will cover a test with a referral from a medical professional.

The average charge for a corona-virus test, without any health insurance coverage, is $50-$150 in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

There are three testing sites in Hampshire County:

MedExpress Urgent Care, 424 Russell St., Hadley, (413) 253-0483

Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust St., Northampton, (413) 582-2000

CVS, 366 King St., Northampton.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.