Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

COVID-19: Where To Get Tested In Hampshire County

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state.
The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state.

A lot of testing places will provide free tests to people with no health care insurance, according to the Massachusetts COVID-19 online resource center. Some places require an appointment to take a test; it’s best to call ahead.

Depending on the kind of test a person gets - SARS Antigen, PCR or anti-body - makes a difference as to whether a health care insurance provider will cover the cost or not. It also matters if the person being tested is asymptomatic. MassHealth and most health insurance providers will cover a test with a referral from a medical professional.

The average charge for a corona-virus test, without any health insurance coverage, is $50-$150 in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

There are three testing sites in Hampshire County:

MedExpress Urgent Care, 424 Russell St., Hadley, (413) 253-0483

Cooley Dickinson Hospital, 30 Locust St., Northampton, (413) 582-2000

CVS, 366 King St., Northampton.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.