COVID-19: Where Are The Hotspots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Hampshire County

All but two Hampshire County communities have a positive COVID-19 test rate under 2 percent.
The Massachusetts 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate is at 1.7 percent, said Gov. Charlie Baker during a daily press conference on the pandemic. Reducing positive test rates to under 2 percent is a state goal.
In Hampshire County, Goshen and Belchertown are the two communities with 14-day rates above 2 percent (7-day rates for individual communities are not provided by the state).
The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.
Since the start of the pandemic, almost 1.4 million molecular COVID-19 tests have been administered in Massachusetts and there have been 107,683 cases of infection confirmed statewide, according to state data.
Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:
Amherst 103 (0.3)
Belchertown 113 (2.4)
Chesterfield <5 (0)
Cummington <5 (0)
Easthampton 91 (0.8)
Goshen 5 (9.1)
Granby 32 (0)
Hadley 45 (0.3)
Hatfield 18 (1.1)
Huntington 14 (0)
Middlefield 0 (0)
Northampton 283 (0.5)
Pelham <5 (0)
Plainfield <5 (0)
South Hadley 168 (0.6)
Southampton 31 (0)
Ware 36 (1.6)
Westhampton 5 (0)
Williamsburg 11 (0)
Worthington 0 (0).
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.