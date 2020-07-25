Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

COVID-19: Where Are The Hotspots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Hampshire County

Kristin Palpini
Goshen and Belchertown have the highest positive COVID-19 test rates in the county.
Goshen and Belchertown have the highest positive COVID-19 test rates in the county. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: chipmunk_1

All but two Hampshire County communities have a positive COVID-19 test rate under 2 percent.

The Massachusetts 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate is at 1.7 percent, said Gov. Charlie Baker during a daily press conference on the pandemic. Reducing positive test rates to under 2 percent is a state goal.

In Hampshire County, Goshen and Belchertown are the two communities with 14-day rates above 2 percent (7-day rates for individual communities are not provided by the state).

The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 1.4 million molecular COVID-19 tests have been administered in Massachusetts and there have been 107,683 cases of infection confirmed statewide, according to state data.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

Amherst 103 (0.3)

Belchertown 113 (2.4)

Chesterfield <5 (0)

Cummington <5 (0)

Easthampton 91 (0.8)

Goshen 5 (9.1)

Granby 32 (0)

Hadley 45 (0.3)

Hatfield 18 (1.1)

Huntington 14 (0)

Middlefield 0 (0)

Northampton 283 (0.5)

Pelham <5 (0)

Plainfield <5 (0)

South Hadley 168 (0.6)

Southampton 31 (0)

Ware 36 (1.6)

Westhampton 5 (0)

Williamsburg 11 (0)

Worthington 0 (0).

