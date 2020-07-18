COVID-19, Where Are The Hot Spots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Hampshire County

Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to stay under 2 percent in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' seven-day positive test rate for COVID-19 has been below 2 percent since the beginning of July. On Friday, July 17, Gov. Charlie Baker said the positive rate for the past seven days is 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, in Hampshire County, Chesterfield is the only community with a 14-day positive test rate of over 2 percent - the town's rate is 6.7 percent.

The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1.3 million people in Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 and there have been 1.06 million cases of infection confirmed statewide.

As of July 17: 557 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Massachusetts and six hospitals were operating at surge capacity, the governor said.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

Amherst 100 (0.8)

Belchertown 107 (0.8)

Chesterfield <5 (6.7)

Cummington <5 (0)

Easthampton 87 (0.8)

Goshen <5 (0)

Granby 32 (1.9)

Hadley 44 (0)

Hatfield 18 (1.3)

Huntington 14 (0)

Middlefield 0 (0)

Northampton 282 (0.4)

Pelham <5 (0)

Plainfield <5 (0)

South Hadley 150 (1.1)

Southampton 31 (0)

Ware 33 (1)

Westhampton 5 (0)

Williamsburg 11 (1.1)

Worthington 0 (0)

