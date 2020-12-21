Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

COVID-19: Weekend Incident Reports Per County - 600 New Cases In Pioneer Valley

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fernandozhiminaicela

Over the weekend,  nearly 660 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend - Dec. 19-20 - in the Pioneer Valley. 

Meanwhile, Hampden County had its 1,000th COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began.

New cases were reported in Hampden County - 544; Hampshire County - 80; and Franklin County - 35, according to Massachusetts Daily COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in the Pioneer Valley over the weekend as well.

Nearby, there were 12 deaths in Hampden County, 3 in the Berkshires, 2 in Hampshire County, and none in Franklin County.

Statewide there were more than 8,100 new COVID-19 cases reported with Bristol, Dukes, and Middlesex counties seeing the most reports of new infections.

There were 107 COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts over the weekend, Dec. 19-20.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 27,133 COVID-19 incidents reported in the Pioneer Valley and 1,268 deaths - about 1,000 of those deaths occurred in Hampden County.

Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers per county in three parts - the cumulative total of incidents reported Saturday and Sunday, Saturday’s numbers, and Sunday’s numbers

WEEKEND TOTALS

  • Berkshire County 66 new cases - 3 new deaths
  • Franklin County 35 new cases - 0 new deaths
  • Hampden County - 544 new cases - 12 new deaths
  • Hampshire County 80 new cases - 2 new deaths
  • Worcester County 1,116 new cases - 14 new deaths
  • Pioneer Valley 659 new cases - 14 new deaths
  • Statewide 8,157 new cases - 107 new deaths

SUNDAY

  • Berkshire 41 new cases - 2,445 to date - 2 new deaths - 119 deaths total
  • Franklin 17 new cases - 1,129 to date - 2 new deaths - 84 deaths total
  • Hampden 351 new cases - 22,776 to date - 9 new deaths - 1,003 deaths total
  • Hampshire 43 new cases - 3,228 to date - 0 new deaths - 181 deaths total
  • Worcester 624 new cases - 36,429 to date - 9 new deaths - 1,406 deaths total
  • Statewide 4,162 new cases - 311,090 to date - 60 new deaths - 11,717 total deaths

SATURDAY

  • Berkshire 25 new cases - 2,404 to date - 1 new death - 117 deaths total
  • Franklin 18 new cases - 1,112 to date - 0 new deaths - 82 total deaths
  • Hampden 193 new cases - 22,425 to date - 3 new deaths - 994 total deaths
  • Hampshire 37 new cases - 3,185 to date - 2 new deaths - 181 total deaths
  • Worcester 492 new cases - 35,805 to date - 5 new deaths - 1,397 total deaths
  • Statewide 3,995 new cases - 306,928 to date - 47 new deaths - 11,657 total deaths

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.