COVID-19: Here Are Infection Rates By County For Last Two Weeks

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 test. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are the COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 people and the positivity rate over the last 14 days Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties:

Hampden County

  • Agawam - 1,622.1 (2.9)
  • Blandford - >5 (0)
  • Brimfield - 161 (0)
  • Chester - >5 (0)
  • Chicopee - 801.5 (2.8)
  • East Longmeadow - 1,619.9 (0.8)
  • Granville - 835.3 (9.3)
  • Hampden - 1,983.4 (1.4)
  • Holland - 312.4 (0)
  • Holyoke - 2,244.9 (2.9)
  • Longmeadow - 1,412 (1.1)
  • Ludlow - 603.9 (0.5)
  • Monson - 462.3 (2.6)
  • Montgomery - >5 (0)
  • Palmer - 420.3 (0.5)
  • Russell - 741.9 (11.5)
  • Southwick - 551.3 (2)
  • Springfield - 1,813.9 (4.2)
  • Tolland - >5 (0)
  • Wales - >5 (0)
  • West Springfield - 1,279.8 (2.6)
  • Westfield - 1,108.7 (2.3)
  • Wilbraham - 1,547.2 (0.9)

Hampshire County

  • Amherst - 239.5 (0.9)
  • Belchertown - 659.4 (0.8)
  • Chesterfield - >5 (0)
  • Cummington - >5 (0)
  • Easthampton - 530.4 (1.2)
  • Goshen - >5 (0)
  • Granby - 504.7 (3.6)
  • Hadley - 782.5 (0.7)
  • Hatfield - 523.5 (0)
  • Huntington - 678.3 (0)
  • Middlefield - 0 (0)
  • Northampton - 961.2 (1)
  • Pelham - >5 (0)
  • Plainfield - >5 (0)
  • South Hadley - 812.1 (2.3)
  • Southampton - 516.1 (1.1)
  • Ware - 325.4 (1.4)
  • Westhampton - 293.9 (0)
  • Williamsburg - 405.3 (0)
  • Worthington - 0 (0)

Worcester County

  • Athol - 559.9 (1.4)
  • Barre - 1,115.5 (0)
  • Brookfield - 518.8 (0)
  • Clinton - 1,797.4 (3.6)
  • East Brookfield - 579.9 (0)
  • Fitchburg - 1,897.8 (4.8)
  • Gardner - 975.4 (0.8)
  • Hopedale - 739.5 (0)
  • Leominster - 1,729.4 (3.7)
  • Lunenburg - 614.9 (1.2)
  • Milford - 2,221.6 (1.3)
  • North Brookfield - 365.8 (1.4)
  • Northborough - 1,636.1 (1.2)
  • Oxford - 594.9 (1)
  • Petersham - 552.5 (0)
  • Rutland - 588.3 (0)
  • Southbridge - 1,003.3 (1.6)
  • Spencer - 460 (2.1)
  • Sturbridge - 411.7 (1.8)
  • Upton - 265.4 (0)
  • Warren - 424.2 (1.5)
  • Webster - 1,494.9 (3)
  • West Brookfield - 512.1 (0)
  • Westborough - 1,777.9 (0.3)
  • Winchendon - 828.1 (1.2)
  • Worcester - 2,762.8 (4.1)

