COVID-19: Here Are Infection Rates By County For Last Two Weeks

Here are the COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 people and the positivity rate over the last 14 days Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties:

Hampden County

Agawam - 1,622.1 (2.9)

Blandford - >5 (0)

Brimfield - 161 (0)

Chester - >5 (0)

Chicopee - 801.5 (2.8)

East Longmeadow - 1,619.9 (0.8)

Granville - 835.3 (9.3)

Hampden - 1,983.4 (1.4)

Holland - 312.4 (0)

Holyoke - 2,244.9 (2.9)

Longmeadow - 1,412 (1.1)

Ludlow - 603.9 (0.5)

Monson - 462.3 (2.6)

Montgomery - >5 (0)

Palmer - 420.3 (0.5)

Russell - 741.9 (11.5)

Southwick - 551.3 (2)

Springfield - 1,813.9 (4.2)

Tolland - >5 (0)

Wales - >5 (0)

West Springfield - 1,279.8 (2.6)

Westfield - 1,108.7 (2.3)

Wilbraham - 1,547.2 (0.9)

Hampshire County

Amherst - 239.5 (0.9)

Belchertown - 659.4 (0.8)

Chesterfield - >5 (0)

Cummington - >5 (0)

Easthampton - 530.4 (1.2)

Goshen - >5 (0)

Granby - 504.7 (3.6)

Hadley - 782.5 (0.7)

Hatfield - 523.5 (0)

Huntington - 678.3 (0)

Middlefield - 0 (0)

Northampton - 961.2 (1)

Pelham - >5 (0)

Plainfield - >5 (0)

South Hadley - 812.1 (2.3)

Southampton - 516.1 (1.1)

Ware - 325.4 (1.4)

Westhampton - 293.9 (0)

Williamsburg - 405.3 (0)

Worthington - 0 (0)

Worcester County

Athol - 559.9 (1.4)

Barre - 1,115.5 (0)

Brookfield - 518.8 (0)

Clinton - 1,797.4 (3.6)

East Brookfield - 579.9 (0)

Fitchburg - 1,897.8 (4.8)

Gardner - 975.4 (0.8)

Hopedale - 739.5 (0)

Leominster - 1,729.4 (3.7)

Lunenburg - 614.9 (1.2)

Milford - 2,221.6 (1.3)

North Brookfield - 365.8 (1.4)

Northborough - 1,636.1 (1.2)

Oxford - 594.9 (1)

Petersham - 552.5 (0)

Rutland - 588.3 (0)

Southbridge - 1,003.3 (1.6)

Spencer - 460 (2.1)

Sturbridge - 411.7 (1.8)

Upton - 265.4 (0)

Warren - 424.2 (1.5)

Webster - 1,494.9 (3)

West Brookfield - 512.1 (0)

Westborough - 1,777.9 (0.3)

Winchendon - 828.1 (1.2)

Worcester - 2,762.8 (4.1)

