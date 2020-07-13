COVID-19: Here Are Infection Rates By County For Last Two Weeks

Here are the COVID-19 infection rates per 100,000 people and the positivity rate over the last 14 days Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties:
Hampden County
- Agawam - 1,622.1 (2.9)
- Blandford - >5 (0)
- Brimfield - 161 (0)
- Chester - >5 (0)
- Chicopee - 801.5 (2.8)
- East Longmeadow - 1,619.9 (0.8)
- Granville - 835.3 (9.3)
- Hampden - 1,983.4 (1.4)
- Holland - 312.4 (0)
- Holyoke - 2,244.9 (2.9)
- Longmeadow - 1,412 (1.1)
- Ludlow - 603.9 (0.5)
- Monson - 462.3 (2.6)
- Montgomery - >5 (0)
- Palmer - 420.3 (0.5)
- Russell - 741.9 (11.5)
- Southwick - 551.3 (2)
- Springfield - 1,813.9 (4.2)
- Tolland - >5 (0)
- Wales - >5 (0)
- West Springfield - 1,279.8 (2.6)
- Westfield - 1,108.7 (2.3)
- Wilbraham - 1,547.2 (0.9)
Hampshire County
- Amherst - 239.5 (0.9)
- Belchertown - 659.4 (0.8)
- Chesterfield - >5 (0)
- Cummington - >5 (0)
- Easthampton - 530.4 (1.2)
- Goshen - >5 (0)
- Granby - 504.7 (3.6)
- Hadley - 782.5 (0.7)
- Hatfield - 523.5 (0)
- Huntington - 678.3 (0)
- Middlefield - 0 (0)
- Northampton - 961.2 (1)
- Pelham - >5 (0)
- Plainfield - >5 (0)
- South Hadley - 812.1 (2.3)
- Southampton - 516.1 (1.1)
- Ware - 325.4 (1.4)
- Westhampton - 293.9 (0)
- Williamsburg - 405.3 (0)
- Worthington - 0 (0)
Worcester County
- Athol - 559.9 (1.4)
- Barre - 1,115.5 (0)
- Brookfield - 518.8 (0)
- Clinton - 1,797.4 (3.6)
- East Brookfield - 579.9 (0)
- Fitchburg - 1,897.8 (4.8)
- Gardner - 975.4 (0.8)
- Hopedale - 739.5 (0)
- Leominster - 1,729.4 (3.7)
- Lunenburg - 614.9 (1.2)
- Milford - 2,221.6 (1.3)
- North Brookfield - 365.8 (1.4)
- Northborough - 1,636.1 (1.2)
- Oxford - 594.9 (1)
- Petersham - 552.5 (0)
- Rutland - 588.3 (0)
- Southbridge - 1,003.3 (1.6)
- Spencer - 460 (2.1)
- Sturbridge - 411.7 (1.8)
- Upton - 265.4 (0)
- Warren - 424.2 (1.5)
- Webster - 1,494.9 (3)
- West Brookfield - 512.1 (0)
- Westborough - 1,777.9 (0.3)
- Winchendon - 828.1 (1.2)
- Worcester - 2,762.8 (4.1)
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.