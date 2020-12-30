COVID-19: First Night Northampton Goes Virtual For 2021

First Night Northampton 2021 is going to be a largely virtual affair.

One of the largest and most popular annual New Year’s Eve gatherings in Western Massachusetts, First Night organizers said there will be no in-person entertainment this year - all performances will be streamed online and broadcast on TV (Northampton Comcast Cable channels 12, 15, 23). Streaming links for Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch have been posted to First Night’s website.

“In light of COVID-19 there will be many necessary changes to the celebration, most importantly there is no in-person entertainment this year,” First Night organizers said. “Watch all of the performances from the comfort of your own space and screen of your choice.”

First Night Northampton is a 12-hour, family-friendly affair that typically attracts thousands of people in the city’s downtown. Main Street is closed to traffic for the largely outdoor event. Musicians, magicians, dancers, storytellers, and other entertainers fill the streets. There are a fireworks show and a ball “rise” at midnight. (Northampton has been raising the NYE ball, instead of having it drop, for years. The first time, it was a malfunction, but people like it, and the funky city made it a tradition.)

Among this year's performers will be The Fawns, Kimya Diggs, Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry, Mister G, Zoe Lemos, Priya Darshini and Max ZT, ShowCircus Studio, Henry the Juggler, and the Yo-Yo Guy.

Normally, attendance to First Night requires the purchase of a pin-on button, which acts as a ticket to the event. Without selling buttons to this year's Thursday, Dec. 31 event, First Night organizers are seeking donations to make sure there will be a well-funded First Night 2022.

First Night Northampton began in 1985.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.