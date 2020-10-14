Closed For 6 Months, Major City Roadway To Reopen Soon

After being closed since May, a main city road could be reopened in a few weeks.

On Monday, the Planning Department in Easthampton said that Ferry Street could be reopened to traffic the first week of November. The only thing that could derail this timeline is the weather.

Ferry Street, from Emerland Place to the Manhan Rail Trail, was closed to undergo major reconstruction, placing a rotary where a difficult intersection - Ferry and Pleasant streets - used to connect.

The work is funded by a $3.5 million MssWorks grant to improve public infrastructure. In addition to the construction of a small roundabout at the intersection of Lovefield, Pleasant, and Ferry streets the project includes moving electric wires underground, construction of a pedestrian walkway on Ferry Street along Lower Mill Pond, sidewalk, water, sewer, and drainage improvements, new pavement, and an upgraded Manhan Rail Trail crossing.

Buildings in the area were also demolished and renovated. The crumbling One Ferry Street had building 3 demolished and building 1 renovated.

