Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Closed For 6 Months, Major City Roadway To Reopen Soon

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A graphic of Easthampton Ferry Street improvement plans. Photo Credit: Easthampton Planning Department
A small roundabout is being built at the intersection of Pleasant and Ferry streets. Photo Credit: Easthampton Planning Department
This photo of the Ferry Street construction site was taken in July. Photo Credit: Easthampton Planning Department

After being closed since May, a main city road could be reopened in a few weeks.

On Monday, the Planning Department in Easthampton said that Ferry Street could be reopened to traffic the first week of November. The only thing that could derail this timeline is the weather.

Ferry Street, from Emerland Place to the Manhan Rail Trail, was closed to undergo major reconstruction, placing a rotary where a difficult intersection - Ferry and Pleasant streets - used to connect.

The work is funded by a $3.5 million MssWorks grant to improve public infrastructure. In addition to the construction of a small roundabout at the intersection of Lovefield, Pleasant, and Ferry streets the project includes moving electric wires underground, construction of a pedestrian walkway on Ferry Street along Lower Mill Pond, sidewalk, water, sewer, and drainage improvements, new pavement, and an upgraded Manhan Rail Trail crossing.

Buildings in the area were also demolished and renovated. The crumbling One Ferry Street had building 3 demolished and building 1 renovated. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.