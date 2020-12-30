Who Has The Best Pizza In Hampshire County? Top Slices According To Yelp

Are you seeking out the best pizza slices and pies in Hampshire County?

COVID-19 has made great take-out and delivery more important than ever. With more than 30 percent of all delivery orders being placed at pizzerias, it seems like a good time to present the top 3 pizza shops in Hampshire County, according to Yelp reviews.

Did Yelp get it right? Put the name of your favorite pizza shop in the comments.

Hillside Pizza, 173 Russell St., Hadley

With vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options, Hillside Pizza is a perfect choice for a group with diverse dietary needs. Boasting all locally-sourced ingredients and with both traditional and eclectic options for toppings, diners can try new things or stick to the tried-and-true pizzas they've always loved. Reviewers loved Hillside's pesto sauce and their tasty garden salad.

"Best pizza ever, great salads and sandwiches. Get 'Cross That Bridge' or "Pizza Jane" specialty pizzas - they're amazing," wrote J D. "The garden salad is big and beautiful. This business is owned and operated by a beloved local family, and they support the use of local and sustainable products in their restaurant. They give back to the community regularly through fundraising and donations. A great company with great good! Easy five stars, Hillside is the best."

Antonio's, 31 N. Pleasant St., Amherst

For great pizza and a variety of different pies and slices, visit Antonio's in Amherst. With a nearly five-star rating from just under 500 voters and rave reviews, you're probably in for a primo slice.

"You usually go to a pizza place and you have plenty of options on full pies but very limited slice options. Not Antonio's," wrote Joe M. "The variety available by the slice is incredible. In our group, we had some classic pepperoni, a Hawaiian, a buffalo chicken, and tortellini. C and B got the pepperoni and I think were happiest. I liked both of mine and G liked hers but the OG seemed to be the biggest hit. It's like red sauce at an Italian restaurant -- order the pepperoni to take the true measure the first time you go."

Antonio's also has locations in Easthampton, Belchertown, Worcester, Rhode Island, and Texas.

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar, 12 Crafts Ave., Northampton

For an elevated pizza-eating experience, visit HighBrow in Northhampton. Among their very fancy pies are a duck pizza with goat cheese, a truffle mushroom pizza, and the "Umbria" pizza with imported prosciutto, cracked black pepper, caramelized onions, and Parmesan cream sauce.

"We were looking for a higher-end pizza serving with outdoor dining and High Brow had the perfect combination," wrote Kathy G. "Lovely atmosphere and good pricing for more artisanal food. We got the sticky ribs which were plated beautifully and tasted great. We also got the Margherita and truffle pizza. The Margherita was pretty good, simple tomato and basil combination, but the truffle did not taste like truffle at all, a bit too cheesy, and just tasted like plain mushrooms. The crust was the most delicious part. Will come again and try other menu items."

