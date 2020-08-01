Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Timber Harvester Plans Disc Golf Course In Western Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Leo Lacwasan for a special permit to operate a golf disc course on a wooded area of Neilson Road. Shown here is a photo of the neighborhood.
Leo Lacwasan for a special permit to operate a golf disc course on a wooded area of Neilson Road. Shown here is a photo of the neighborhood. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A Disc Golf Course may be coming to New Salem.

On Aug. 15, at 1 p.m., the New Salem Planning Board will hold a public hearing to consider the request by Leo Lacwasan for a special permit to operate a golf disc course on a wooded area of Neilson Road. Lacwasan is a timber harvester who grew up in New Salem but now lives in Holyoke.

The hearing will be held outdoors at the Old Town Hall.

In disc golf, players attempt to hit goals with flying discs using rules similar to those in golf. 

