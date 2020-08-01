Timber Harvester Plans Disc Golf Course In Western Massachusetts

A Disc Golf Course may be coming to New Salem.

On Aug. 15, at 1 p.m., the New Salem Planning Board will hold a public hearing to consider the request by Leo Lacwasan for a special permit to operate a golf disc course on a wooded area of Neilson Road. Lacwasan is a timber harvester who grew up in New Salem but now lives in Holyoke.

The hearing will be held outdoors at the Old Town Hall.

In disc golf, players attempt to hit goals with flying discs using rules similar to those in golf.

